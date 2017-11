Nov 29 (Reuters) - LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC :

* ‍NOTES RECENT PRESS SPECULATION REGARDING POTENTIAL SALE OF COMPANY‘S INTERESTS IN BRIXTON VILLAGE AND MARKET ROW​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT AGENTS HAVE BEEN APPOINTED TO MARKET PROPERTIES AND CONSIDERABLE INTEREST HAS BEEN GENERATED​