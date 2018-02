Jan 31 (Reuters) - London City Equities Ltd:

* HAS COMMENCED LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND SERVED ON ERNST & YOUNG STATEMENT OF CLAIM REGARDING ITS ROLE AS AUDITOR OF PENRICE SODA

* ‍BOARD NOT IN A POSITION TO GIVE ANY GUIDANCE AS TO POTENTIAL SUMS THAT MIGHT BE RECOVERED FROM LEGAL PROCEEDINGS​

* STATEMENT OF CLAIM SUBMITS ERNST & YOUNG FAILED TO MEET ITS OBLIGATIONS AS PENRICE‘S AUDITOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: