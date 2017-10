Oct 4 (Reuters) - LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF BEDFORD LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT SITE​

* ENGAGED IN OCCUPIER DISCUSSIONS TO DEVELOP UP TO 4 REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSES AT TOTAL ANTICIPATED COST OF £60 MILLION

