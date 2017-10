Aug 9 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc

* ACQUIRED BURLINGTON RETAIL PARK IN SOUTH WEST LONDON FOR £28.3 MILLION FROM A LARGE UK INSTITUTION

* INVESTMENT WILL NOW GENERATE A REVISED TOTAL INCOME OF £1.85 MILLION P.A WITH A WAULT OF 14.4 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: