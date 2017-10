Sept 13 (Reuters) - CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE AND J.P. MORGAN:

* PLACE ABOUT 20 PCT OF NEINOR HOMES SA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFER

* PLACE A STAKE OF NEINOR HOMES SA ON BEHALF OF NEINOR HOLDINGS, CONTROLLED BY CERTAIN LONE STAR FUNDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)