Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige shareholder Compania Financiera Lonestar says:

* SAYS ASKED DEPOSITARY BANK ON MONDAY TO SUBSCRIBE TO BANK‘S CASH CALL BASED ON ITS CURRENT 6.001 PERCENT STAKE

* CONFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RAISE ITS STAKE TO 9.99 PERCENT, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS INCLUDED IN CASH CALL UNDERWRITING CONTRACT. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)