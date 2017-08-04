FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lonestar Resources posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.06
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 4, 2017 / 11:44 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources Us Inc

* Lonestar Resources announces second quarter 2017 results and provides operational update

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimates net oil and gas production for Q3 of 2017 will average between 7,600 boe/d and 8,100 boe/d

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - net oil and gas production averaged 5,635 boe/d in q2 of 2017 compared to 5,266 boe/d for 2017 (“1Q17”)

* Qtrly revenue $15.1 million versus. $15.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.