BRIEF-Lonestar Resources Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12
November 13, 2017 / 10:08 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources Us Inc

* Lonestar Resources announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - ‍forecast 2018 production will range between 10,000 boe/d​ to 10,700 boe/d​

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - qtrly total revenue $26.9 million versus $15.5 mln‍​

* Lonestar Resources US Inc sees Q4 2017 total production in a range of 7,650 boe/d to 7,850‍​ boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
