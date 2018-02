BRIEF-Long Blockchain Corp Determines Not To Purchase Bitcoin Mining Equipment

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Long Blockchain Corp:

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP. DETERMINES NOT TO PURCHASE BITCOIN MINING EQUIPMENT, REMAINS COMMITTED TO PROPOSED MERGER WITH STATER BLOCKCHAIN IN DEVELOPING BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS FOR THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - ‍WILL NOT ACQUIRE 1,000 ANTMINER S9 MINING RIGS AND 1,000 APW3++ PSUS PURSUANT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PURCHASE AGREEMENT​

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN -‍CO WILL SEEK TO ENTER INTO AND ULTIMATELY CONSUMMATE ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED MERGER WITH STATER BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED (“STATER”)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: