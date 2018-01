BRIEF-Long Blockchain Enters Letter-Of-Intent With Stater Blockchain

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Long Blockchain Corp:

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP. ENTERS INTO LETTER-OF-INTENT WITH STATER BLOCKCHAIN, UK-BASED BUSINESS THAT IS BUILDING BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS FOR THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN - TERMS OF LETTER-OF-INTENT BETWEEN COMPANY AND STATER HAVE NOT BEEN MADE PUBLIC

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN - LOI CONTEMPLATES AN ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION PURSUANT TO WHICH CO WOULD FORM WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT WHICH WOULD MERGE WITH AND INTO STATER

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT CO WOULD REMAIN LISTED ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSING

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN ENTERS LOI WITH STATER BLOCKCHAIN, A UK-BASED BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: