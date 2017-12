Dec 21 (Reuters) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp:

* LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP. TO REBRAND AS “LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP.”

* LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP - ‍INTENDS TO REQUEST NASDAQ TO CHANGE TRADING SYMBOL IN CONNECTION WITH NAME CHANGE​

* LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP - WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE LONG ISLAND BRAND BEVERAGES LLC AS A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

* LONG ISLAND ICED TEA SAYS IN CONJUNCTION WITH SHIFT IN BUSINESS STRATEGY, CO REQUESTED TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUSLY FILED S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH SEC