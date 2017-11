BRIEF-Long4life Ltd ‍concludes agreement to acquire Chill Holdings Proprietary Ltd

Nov 28 (Reuters) - LONG4LIFE LTD:

* ‍ACQUISITION BY LONG4LIFE OF CHILL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

* ‍CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JULY 2017 (LOCKED-BOX DATE), ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHILL ​

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE DETERMINED BY REFERENCE TO ACTUAL EBITDA ACHIEVED BY CHILL FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018 (FY2018)​

* ‍MINIMUM PURCHASE CONSIDERATION FOR ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHILL IS R452 MILLION, AFTER DEDUCTING NET DEBT OF R182 MILLION​

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE ADJUSTED UPWARDS BY 7.05X FOR EACH RAND OF FY2018 EBITDA ACHIEVED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)