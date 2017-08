BRIEF-Long4Life to acquire entire issued share capital of Holdsport Ltd

July 25 (Reuters) - HOLDSPORT LTD:

* SAYS LONG4LIFE HAS SUBMITTED FIRM INTENTION OFFER LETTER TO HOLDSPORT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF HOLDSPORT LONG4LIFE LIMITED

* OFFER LETTER WAS ACCEPTED AND SIGNED BY HSP BOARD ON 24 JULY 2017

* CONSIDERATION FOR SCHEME SHARES, HSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE FOLLOWING ELECTION: TO RECEIVE 12.10 ORDINARY SHARES IN LONG4LIFE FOR EVERY ONE HOLDSPORT SHARE

* INTENDS HSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE ELECTION TO RECEIVE 11.20 LONG4LIFE SHARES AND R5.00 IN CASH FOR EVERY 1 HOLDSPORT SHARE HELD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)