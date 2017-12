Dec 15 (Reuters) - Longfin Corp:

* LONGFIN CORP - ON DEC 11 CO ENTERED DEAL WITH MERIDIAN ENTERPRISES AND RELATED AFFILIATES REPRESENTED BY THE GALAXY MEDIA TO BUY WWW. ZIDDU.COM‍​

* LONGFIN CORP - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO ISSUED 2.5 MILLION RESTRICTED CLASS A SHARES TO MERIDIAN AND CERTAIN AFFILIATES- SEC FILING