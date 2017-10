Sept 15 (Reuters) - Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd

* Company to issue 145.7 million placing shares at the placing price of HK$0.01 per share

* ‍Net proceeds from placing are expected to be approximately HK$285 million​

* ‍Aggregate gross proceeds from placing are expected to be approximately HK$288 million​