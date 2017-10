Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lonza

* Lonza Group Ltd, Basel announced the pricing of its multi-tranche “Schuldschein” loan (private placement) with a total size of EUR 700 million and USD 200 million.

* The EUR tranches have maturities of 4 and 6 years respectively with fixed and variable coupons. The USD tranches have maturities of 5 (variable coupon) and 7 years (fixed coupon). Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)