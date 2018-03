BRIEF-Lookers Says ‍Q1 Result Expected To Be In Line With Expectations​

March 7 (Reuters) - Lookers Plc:

* FY TURNOVER £4,696M VERSUS £4,088M​

* ‍FY TOTAL NEW CAR TURNOVER UP 12% AND 3% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS DESPITE A REDUCTION IN OVERALL MARKET VOLUMES​

* FY ‍TOTAL USED CAR TURNOVER UP 19% AND 13% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS AGAINST STRONG COMPARATIVES​

* ‍ORDER BOOK FOR DELIVERY OF NEW CARS IN MARCH IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍Q1 RESULT EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍"EXPECT TO MAKE FURTHER PROGRESS OVER 2018 WITH GOOD MOMENTUM IN USED CARS AND AFTERSALES AND A RESILIENT PERFORMANCE IN NEW CARS​"