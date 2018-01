Jan 10 (Reuters) - Loop Industries Inc:

* LOOP INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES RESTATEMENT OF PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATED TO NON-CASH STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

* LOOP INDUSTRIES - ‍STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED FEB 28, 2017 REDUCED FROM $5.5 MILLION TO $800,000​

* LOOP INDUSTRIES INC - ‍ADJUSTMENT TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAS NO IMPACT TO CASH FLOWS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: