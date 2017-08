July 14 (Reuters) - Lootom Telcovideo Network Wuxi Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 2017 net profit could fall up to 15 percent, or to be 20.9 million yuan to 24.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased development and research expenses is the main reason for the forecast

