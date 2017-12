Dec 12 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj:

* LOUDSPRING INCREASES OWNERSHIP IN EAGLE FILTERS

* ‍IS EXERCISING A PART OF ITS OPTIONS IN EAGLE FILTERS, AND INCREASES ITS OWNERSHIP FROM 28% TO 34%​

* ‍HAS ADDITIONAL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS OWNERSHIP FURTHER TO 40%.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)