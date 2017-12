Dec 12 (Reuters) - LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY BV:

* SELLS ITS AUSTRALIAN FERTILIZERS AND INPUTS BUSINESS TO LANDMARK OPERATIONS LTD

* COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT EXPECTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018‍​

* TO SELL MACROFERTIL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD TO LANDMARK OPERATIONS LTD

* LANDMARK OPERATIONS LTD IS THE AUSTRALIAN AG-RETAIL BUSINESS OF CANADA-BASED AGRIUM INC.