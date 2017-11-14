FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Louisville Gas & Electric ratifies new 3-year labor agreement
November 14, 2017 / 8:50 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Louisville Gas & Electric ratifies new 3-year labor agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Louisville Gas & Electric:

* Says on Nov 9, new 3-year labor agreement between co, International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers Local 2100 ratified

* Says agreement includes wage increase of 3 percent in first year & increases in subsequent years of 2.5 percent each

* Says labor agreement ratified by members of Local 2100​ - SEC filing

* Says agreement became effective November 11, 2017 and will run through November 10, 2020

* Says LG&E and Local 2100 reached a tentative agreement on November 7th, which was then submitted to union members for a vote Source text: (bit.ly/2zK6kmR) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
