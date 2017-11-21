FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lowe's on conf call- Expect some benefit from hurricanes as into Q4 and 2018
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 21, 2017 / 3:41 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Lowe's on conf call- Expect some benefit from hurricanes as into Q4 and 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc

* In presentation- Q3 average ticket rose 5.8 percent to $72.63, customer transactions increased 0.7 pct‍​

* In presentation- Q3 transactions over $500 up 8.2 percent, between $50 and $500 up 3.8 percent

* In presentation- Q3 comp sales of appliances, lumber and buildng materials, plumbing were above average

* In presentation- Q3 comp sales of flooring, lawn & garden products, paint, fashion fixtures below average

* In presentation- key drivers of home improvement spending are real disposable personal income, home prices, and housing turnover.

* Outlook for home improvement industry remains positive, supported by job gains and income growth, strong consumer balance sheets

* Rising home prices should continue to encourage homeowners to engage in discretionary projects along with maintenance, repair spending

* On conf call- Q3 lumber building materials had double-digit comp sales, driven by pro demand, hurricane prep and cleanup, inflation

* On conf call- Q3 online comparable sales growth increased 33 percent

* Coo- drove increased traffic in-store and online, capitalizing on supportive macroeconomic backdrop and customers’ desire to invest in homes

* Coo- “given harvey was more a water event and irma more wind event, expect magnitude of benefit and recovery period for houston will surpass florida”

* Coo- continue to build pro awareness with targeted marketing, pro exclusive offers

* Consolidating freight shipments for import and domestic freight, reducing number of trucks arriving at distribution centers and stores

* Lowe’s - expect incremental hurricane-related sales in Q4, but continue to optimize associate hours to capitalize on strong traffic generated by marketing

* Lowe’s cfo- confident in our ability to drive traffic in Q4, expect some benefit from the hurricanes as we move into Q4 and into 2018 Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.