BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces development and commercialization partnership with Bayer for cancer drugs

* Loxo Oncology announces global development and commercialization partnership with Bayer for larotrectinib and LOXO-195

* Loxo Oncology Inc - ‍Loxo Oncology and Bayer to co-promote in U.S. with a 50/50 profit share; Bayer to commercialize RoW​

* Loxo Oncology Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Loxo Oncology will receive a $400 million upfront payment​

* Loxo Oncology Inc - deal includes ‍up to $1.55 billion in upfront, regulatory, and commercial milestones​

* Loxo Oncology - co eligible for $450 million in milestone payments upon larotrectinib approvals, first commercial sale events in some markets​

* Loxo Oncology - co also eligible for additional $200 million in payments upon LOXO-195 approvals, first commercial sale events in some markets​

* Loxo Oncology - ‍outside of U.S., ​Bayer will pay co royalties on sales, sales milestones totaling $475 million for larotrectinib & LOXO-195