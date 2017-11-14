FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces development and commercialization partnership with Bayer for cancer drugs
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 14, 2017 / 12:29 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces development and commercialization partnership with Bayer for cancer drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo Oncology announces global development and commercialization partnership with Bayer for larotrectinib and LOXO-195

* Loxo Oncology Inc - ‍Loxo Oncology and Bayer to co-promote in U.S. with a 50/50 profit share; Bayer to commercialize RoW​

* Loxo Oncology Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Loxo Oncology will receive a $400 million upfront payment​

* Loxo Oncology Inc - deal includes ‍up to $1.55 billion in upfront, regulatory, and commercial milestones​

* Loxo Oncology - co eligible for $450 million in milestone payments upon larotrectinib approvals, first commercial sale events in some markets​

* Loxo Oncology - co also eligible for additional $200 million in payments upon LOXO-195 approvals, first commercial sale events in some markets​

* Loxo Oncology - ‍outside of U.S., ​Bayer will pay co royalties on sales, sales milestones totaling $475 million for larotrectinib & LOXO-195 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.