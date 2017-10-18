FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces positive results from independent review committee assessment of larotrectinib dataset
October 18, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces positive results from independent review committee assessment of larotrectinib dataset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo Oncology announces positive top-line results from independent review committee assessment of larotrectinib dataset

* Loxo Oncology Inc - ‍75% overall response rate by independent review; 80% overall response rate by investigator assessment​

* Loxo Oncology Inc - ‍larotrectinib adverse event profile is consistent with data previously presented publicly

* Loxo Oncology - ‍consistent with prior guidance, co expects to submit NDA for evaluation by U.S. FDA in late 2017 or early 2018​

* Loxo Oncology - expects to submit marketing authorisation application for evaluation of larotrectinib dataset​ by EMA in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
