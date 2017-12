Dec 4 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc:

* LOXO ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES UPDATED LAROTRECTINIB PEDIATRIC CLINICAL TRIAL DATA DEMONSTRATING CONTINUED DURABILITY OF RESPONSE IN TRK FUSION CANCERS

* LOXO ONCOLOGY INC - LAROTRECTINIB DEMONSTRATES CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM ACTIVITY WITH FIRST-EVER TRK FUSION GLIOBLASTOMA RESPONSE WITH A TRK INHIBITOR