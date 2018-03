BRIEF-Loxo Oncology Reports Quarterly Non-Gaap Net Loss Per Share $1.24

March 1 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc:

* LOXO ONCOLOGY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍LAROTRECTINIB ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN MARCH​

* ‍LOXO-292 PHASE 1 CLINICAL DATA UPDATE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018​

* ‍ REVENUE FROM COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WAS $21.3 MILLION FOR Q4 COMPARED TO NONE FOR Q4 2016​

* INITIATION OF PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR LOXO-305 (BTK) IS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.69‍​

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $1.24

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S