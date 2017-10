Oct 10 (Reuters) - LPKF:

* DGAP-NEWS: LPKF ENTERS THE FINAL SPURT WITH A STRONG THIRD QUARTER

* ‍AT EUR 47 MILLION, ORDERS ON HAND FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS WERE 64% HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍AFTER NINE MONTHS, GROUP REVENUE THUS TOTALED EUR 71 MILLION (+ 17% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR)​

* ‍CONFIRMING ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍NEW ORDERS WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON REVENUE IN 2018 AND 2019​