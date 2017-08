July 26 (Reuters) - LPKF

* DGAP-NEWS: LPKF: SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTS DR. MARKUS PETERS AS ITS NEW CHAIRMAN

* ‍PETERS IS TO TAKE OVER AS CHAIRMAN AND BÜSCHING AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN FROM OCTOBER 16, 2017​

* ‍HEINO BÜSCHING HAS RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM OCTOBER 15, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)