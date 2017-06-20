BRIEF-LPL Financial Holdings - total client cash sweep balances at May end $28.3 bln

June 20 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc

* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for may 2017

* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at may end were approximately $540 billion, up 0.9 percent compared to end of april 2017

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - total net new assets for may were $0.4 billion versus $0.1 billion in april 2017

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - total client cash sweep balances at end of may were $28.3 billion, a 2.4 percent decrease compared to april 2017