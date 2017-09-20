BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for August 2017

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lpl Financial Holdings Inc
* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for August 2017
* LPL Financial - Total brokerage, advisory assets served at end of August were about $551 billion, a 0.3 percent increase compared to end of July 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - Total net new assets for August were $1.1 billion
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - Total client cash sweep balances at end of August were $28.3 billion, a 3.7 percent increase compared to July 2017