BRIEF-LSB Industries reports Q3 sales of $92.4 million

Oct 30 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc
* LSB Industries Inc reports improved operating results for the 2017 third quarter
* Q3 sales $92.4 million versus $80.3 million
* LSB Industries Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.91
* LSB Industries Inc - for fy 2017,total capital additions related to maintaining &enhancing safety& reliability at facilities is expected to be about $35 million
* LSB Industries Inc - sees Q4 ammonia sales volumes under agriculture to be in range of 15,000 tons to 25,000 tons
* LSB Industries Inc - sees Q4 ammonia sales volumes under industrial, mining and other segment to be in range of 55,000 tons to 65,000 tons