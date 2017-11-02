BRIEF-LSC reports Q3 adjusted profit of $0.73/shr

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lsc Communications Inc
* LSC Communications reports third-quarter 2017 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q3 sales $935 million versus I/B/E/S view $925.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* LSC Communications Inc - updated full-year guidance for 2017
* LSC Communications Inc - sees 2017 net sales $3.55 billion to $3.60 billion
* LSC Communications Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures $60 to $65 million
* LSC Communications Inc - sees 2017 free cash flow $125 to $140 million
* LSC Communications Inc - expect full year non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $340 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: