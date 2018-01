Jan 25 (Reuters) - Lsi Industries Inc:

* . REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q2 SALES ROSE 8 PERCENT TO $92.31 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.12​

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* LSI INDUSTRIES - ‍REPORTED A ONE-TIME AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF $4.7 MILLION IN QUARTER TO REDUCE VALUE OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS DUE TO NEW LOWER CORPORATE TAX RATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: