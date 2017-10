Sept 19 (Reuters) - LSR GROUP:

* SAYS HAS STARTED NEW LARGE-SCALE PROJECT IN WESTERN PART OF VASILYEVSKIY ISLAND, ALONG COASTAL LINE OF GULF OF FINLAND

* SAYS PROJECT IMPLIES CONSTRUCTION OF 500,000 M2 ON LAND PLOT OF 34 HA, PEDESTRIAN EMBANKMENT ALONG GULF OF FINLAND AND BIG PARK

* SAYS CONSTRUCTION WILL START IN 2019 AND WORKS TO BE COMPLETED BY MID OF 2019, PROJECT TO BE COMPLETED IN 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)