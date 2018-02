Jan 31 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Holdings Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED ‍ISSUE OF SHARES WORTH UP TO 10 BILLION​ RUPEES VIA QIP

* L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS -APPROVES ISSUE OF SHARES FOR 20 BILLION RUPEES ON A PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: