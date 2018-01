Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ltc Properties Inc:

* LTC ENTERS $23 MILLION JOINT VENTURE WITH NEW PARTNERS

* LTC PROPERTIES INC - ‍ ENTERED A REAL ESTATE JOINT-VENTURE RELATIONSHIP WITH AFFILIATES OF TEALWOOD SENIOR LIVING AND DEVELOPER TUKKA PROPERTIES​

* LTC PROPERTIES INC - CONSTRUCTION IS SLATED TO START PRIOR TO 2018, WITH A PLANNED OPENING DATE OF SPRING 2019

* LTC PROPERTIES INC - ‍UPON COMPLETION, COMMUNITY WILL BE OPERATED BY AN AFFILIATE OF TEALWOOD SENIOR LIVING UNDER A TRIPLE-NET LEASE WITH JOINT-VENTURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: