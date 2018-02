Feb 15 (Reuters) - Luby’s Inc:

* LUBY‘S, INC. ADOPTS STOCKHOLDERS RIGHTS AGREEMENT

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY ADOPTED A STOCKHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN WITH A 10% TRIGGERING THRESHOLD​

* SAYS RIGHTS PLAN IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* ‍OPERATIONS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL NOT BE AFFECTED BY ADOPTION OF RIGHTS PLAN​