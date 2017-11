BRIEF-Luby's reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Luby’s Inc

* Luby’s reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results

* Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Luby’s Inc - ‍Luby’s cafeterias same-store sales decreased 4.5% in Q4​

* Luby’s Inc - ‍fuddruckers restaurants same-store sales decreased 3.6% in q4​

* Luby’s Inc - ‍restaurant sales in q4 decreased to $79.1 million versus $91.8 million​

* Luby’s Inc qtrly ‍total sales $86.6 million versus $97.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: