BRIEF-Lucara Diamond Reports Qtrly Revenue $37.1 Mln Versus $66.0 Mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp:

* LUCARA ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR RESULTS

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP QTRLY REVENUES $37.1 MILLION VERSUS $66.0 MILLION

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP QTRLY TONNES PROCESSED FROM KAROWE MINE, BOTSWANA, WAS 631,777 TONNES VERSUS 630,471 TONNES

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP - KAROWE MINE IS FORECAST TO PROCESS 2.5-2.8 MILLION TONNES OF ORE, PRODUCING BETWEEN 270,000 AND 290,000 CARATS OF DIAMONDS IN 2018

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP - SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 FOR KAROWE MINE IS FORECAST TO BE UP TO $11 MILLION