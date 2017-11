Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp

* Lucara announces third quarter results

* Lucara Diamond Corp qtrly ‍revenue was $77.9 million

* Lucara Diamond Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.09​

* Lucara Diamond Corp says revised its revenue FY guidance to between $165 million and $175 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: