Oct 24 (Reuters) - LUDWIG BECK:

* 9MTH GROSS SALES IN AMOUNT OF EUR 118.5M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 118.2M)​

* ‍REAFFIRMS ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN 2017​

* 9MTH GROSS PROFIT WAS RAISED TO EUR 46.8M IN AGGREGATE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 46.0M)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EARNINGS AFTER TAXES WERE AT EUR -2.5M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -3.6M)​

* ‍9MTH EBIT OF EUR -1.1M SHOWED A DISTINCT IMPROVEMENT IN COMPARISON TO PREVIOUS YEAR WITH EUR -2.4M​