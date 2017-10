Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lufthansa executives on press call:

* CEO says will not be bidding for more of air berlin even if talks between easyjet and air berlin fail

* Lufthansa CFO, asked on 2017 profit target, says optimism is reflected in comments on unit revenue

* Lufthansa CFO says aiming to reduce unit costs by at least 1 percent each year going forward

* Lufthansa CFO says expects dividend will increase significantly this year