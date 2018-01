Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lumaland AG:

* COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE BY PLACING 323,162 NEW SHARES AT 12 EUROS EACH

* DACAPO, HOHA HOLDING TO BUY ANOTHER 620,959 SHARES FROM SWEET DREAMS INVEST TO HOLD COMBINED 50.99 PERCENT OF LUMALAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: