BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces MOU to settle class actions related to chinese-laminate flooring
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 24, 2017 / 10:04 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces MOU to settle class actions related to chinese-laminate flooring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc

* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc announces memorandum of understanding to settle class actions related to chinese-laminate flooring

* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc - ‍co,plaintiffs in formaldehyde mdl​,entered into MOU to settle litigation related to chinese-manufactured laminate flooring sold by co

* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc - co to contribute $22 million in cash and provide $14 million in store-credit vouchers for an aggregate settlement of $36 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
