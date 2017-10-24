BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces MOU to settle class actions related to chinese-laminate flooring

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc announces memorandum of understanding to settle class actions related to chinese-laminate flooring
* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc - co,plaintiffs in formaldehyde mdl,entered into MOU to settle litigation related to chinese-manufactured laminate flooring sold by co
* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc - co to contribute $22 million in cash and provide $14 million in store-credit vouchers for an aggregate settlement of $36 million