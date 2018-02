Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lumentum Holdings Inc:

* LUMENTUM ANNOUNCES FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.67

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.17

* Q2 REVENUE $404.6 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 TO $0.80

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $280 MILLION TO $305 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.12, REVENUE VIEW $357.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92, REVENUE VIEW $328.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q3 2018 ‍NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 15.5 PCT TO 18.0PCT​

* LUMENTUM HOLDINGS - INCURRED $83 MILLION ‍WRITE DOWN OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS DUE TO LOWER CORPORATE TAX RATE ENACTED UNDER TCJA IN QUARTER