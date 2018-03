March 5 (Reuters) - Luminoso Technologies Inc

* LUMINOSO TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $11.8 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING​

* LUMINOSO TECHNOLOGIES INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $12.6 MILLION Source text - (bit.ly/2FhM7a3)