Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tutor Perini Corp

* Lunda Construction announces $239 million 35W & Lake Street joint venture project

* Tutor Perini Corp - contract value is expected to be included in company’s reported Q3 2017 backlog

* Tutor Perini Corp says construction is expected to begin in August 2017 with substantial completion anticipated in fall of 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: