Jan 22 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc:

* LUNDIN GOLD SECURES CREDIT APPROVAL FOR US$300 MILLION SENIOR DEBT FACILITY FOR FRUTA DEL NORTE

* LUNDIN GOLD INC - ‍FRUTA DEL NORTE​ PROJECT REMAINS ON SCHEDULE AND ON BUDGET TO ACHIEVE FIRST GOLD PRODUCTION BY END OF 2019

* LUNDIN GOLD INC - ‍TERM OF DEBT FACILITY WILL BE EIGHT AND A HALF YEARS​