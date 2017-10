Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp:

* Lundin Mining third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Qtrly ‍sales $601.7 million versus $374.5​ million

* Says ‍total 2017 capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest, are expected to remain unchanged at $490 million​

* Sees ‍2017 total production 147,000 - 153,000​ tonnes